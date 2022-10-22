Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 65,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,986 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 40,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

IWO stock opened at $213.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.19. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

