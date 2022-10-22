Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.15 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,456 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

SLY stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

