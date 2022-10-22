Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $2.21 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 43,808 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $23.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.
