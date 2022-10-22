Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 4,873 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 158.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 76,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $136.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.08. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

