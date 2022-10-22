Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Datadog by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.4% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 51.0% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,213 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,223.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.37. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

