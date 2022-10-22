Financial Survey: Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) vs. Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT)

Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) and Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mill City Ventures III and Encore Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mill City Ventures III alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mill City Ventures III 33.62% 10.58% 8.27% Encore Capital Group 24.34% 31.28% 8.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mill City Ventures III and Encore Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mill City Ventures III $2.66 million 4.68 $2.83 million N/A N/A Encore Capital Group $1.61 billion 0.68 $350.78 million $13.88 3.32

Analyst Ratings

Encore Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mill City Ventures III.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mill City Ventures III and Encore Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mill City Ventures III 0 0 0 0 N/A Encore Capital Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Encore Capital Group has a consensus price target of $79.33, suggesting a potential upside of 72.35%. Given Encore Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Encore Capital Group is more favorable than Mill City Ventures III.

Summary

Encore Capital Group beats Mill City Ventures III on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mill City Ventures III

(Get Rating)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies. The firm also advises its portfolio companies with regard to finance and operations. It was formerly known as Poker Magic, Inc. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. was founded in January, 2006 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Encore Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the provision of early stage collection, business process outsourcing, and contingent collection services, as well as debt servicing and other portfolio management services to credit originator for non-performing loans. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mill City Ventures III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mill City Ventures III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.