First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 50,589 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,589 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

BAC traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 54,870,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,878,792. The company has a market capitalization of $280.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

