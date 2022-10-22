First Business Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,839 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.58.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

