First Business Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.