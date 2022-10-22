First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 210.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,094 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,380,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,562,000 after buying an additional 1,168,885 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.90. 3,776,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

