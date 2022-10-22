First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,711,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,386. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.27 and a 200 day moving average of $220.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.42.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

