First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $47.57 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,386 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $47,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 231,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,279,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 210,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.