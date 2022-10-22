First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services comprises approximately 1.5% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 4.19% of First Business Financial Services worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 71,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $36.92.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.15 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Business Financial Services

In related news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,957.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

See Also

