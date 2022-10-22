First Business Financial Services Inc. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $538,503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GD traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.60. 1,365,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,412. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

