First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,753 shares of company stock worth $9,179,785 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

DRI traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,829. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

