First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
FAM stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.