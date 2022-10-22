First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

FAM stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

