First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 2,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 14,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDNI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.