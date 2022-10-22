First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FDEU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $177,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

