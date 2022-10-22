First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

