First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.