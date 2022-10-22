First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance
FSD stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $16.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
Featured Stories
