First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

FPF opened at $15.69 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

In other First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund news, insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

