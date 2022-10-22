First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
FPF opened at $15.69 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares during the period.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
