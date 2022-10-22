First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $46.64 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,220.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 170,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 157,463 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.