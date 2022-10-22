First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $48.55 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 142.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter.

