First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.35 and last traded at $83.66. Approximately 41,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 82,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.01.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 2.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average is $92.83.
