First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $5.78 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 40.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 337.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at $259,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

