First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $5.78 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
