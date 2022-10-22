First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.228 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Performance

FTSL stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 563.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter.

