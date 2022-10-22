First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $38.78 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $48.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period.

