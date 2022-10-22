Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives $123.76 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.36.
Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,896. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $96.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
