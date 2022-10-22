Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

