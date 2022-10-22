FlatQube Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One FlatQube token can now be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00018437 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FlatQube has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. FlatQube has a market cap of $52.89 million and $4,344.00 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,361.36 or 0.27928501 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010908 BTC.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.54086325 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,510.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

