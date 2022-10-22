FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Down 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.42. 492,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 589,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 500,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 31,430 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 196,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter worth $4,620,000. LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter worth $3,803,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 20.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

