Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a report on Monday, August 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14,175.00.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $43.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.08.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

