Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.24

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.24 and last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 7809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $805,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $966,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

