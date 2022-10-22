Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.43.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in Fortinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

