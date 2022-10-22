Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Shares Up 1.7%

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.11. 9,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 173,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at about $308,000.

