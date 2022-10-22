Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.86. 6,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 11,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 176,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.