Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,372 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $7,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after purchasing an additional 222,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 10.0 %

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

