Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

