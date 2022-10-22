Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 5th. set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.1 %

ETR:FME opened at €27.52 ($28.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €31.86 and its 200 day moving average is €44.87. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €26.19 ($26.72) and a 12 month high of €63.60 ($64.90).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.