Fruits (FRTS) Market Cap Hits $185.41 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Fruits has a total market cap of $185.41 million and $851,550.00 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

