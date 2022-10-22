FUNToken Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $436,654.00 (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $79.52 million and approximately $436,654.00 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

