G999 (G999) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 31.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $15,871.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00081807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00061100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007474 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000186 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

