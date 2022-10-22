Gas Price Tops $2.19 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Gas has a total market capitalization of $22.18 million and $6.05 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00011412 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002841 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.52 or 0.27978180 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010927 BTC.
About Gas
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
