Gateway Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.08 Million (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $76.09 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00014634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.81157202 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,109,682.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

