GB Group (LON:GBG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on the stock.

GB Group Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of GBG stock opened at GBX 330 ($3.99) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 512.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 509.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. GB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 327 ($3.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 940 ($11.36). The company has a market capitalization of £832.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,714.29.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

