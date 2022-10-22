GB Group (LON:GBG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on the stock.
GB Group Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of GBG stock opened at GBX 330 ($3.99) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 512.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 509.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. GB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 327 ($3.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 940 ($11.36). The company has a market capitalization of £832.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,714.29.
GB Group Company Profile
