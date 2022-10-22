Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Price Target Cut to GBX 45 by Analysts at Barclays

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GMDMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital lowered Gem Diamonds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Gem Diamonds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

Gem Diamonds stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

