Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $104.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $485.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on GNRC. OTR Global lowered Generac from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Roth Capital lowered Generac from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.08.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $109.48 on Friday. Generac has a twelve month low of $105.95 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Generac by 652.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after acquiring an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $67,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

