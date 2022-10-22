General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-$4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.38.

General Mills stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,685. General Mills has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

