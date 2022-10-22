Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

